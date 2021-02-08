MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 564 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state, along with three more deaths. It comes as total vaccine doses administered in the state nears 750,000, according to the latest data.
There have been 468,682 total cases confirmed in the state since the pandemic began, with nearly 37,000 cases being discovered among health care workers. Over 450,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine themselves.
The state’s death toll now sits at 6,302, with 3,972 of the deaths occurring in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Nearly 25,000 people have needed hospitalization for the virus, with just over 5,100 needing ICU treatment.
As of Feb. 7, there are 80 patients with COVID-19 requiring ICU beds and an additional 250 patients with the virus needing non-ICU beds.
The state’s positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, is now at 4.1% as of Jan. 28, due to data lag.
Over 3.3 million people have been tested for the virus.
As for vaccinations, there have been 727,475 total vaccine doses administered as of Feb. 6. Nearly 159,000 people have completed the two-dose vaccine series and over 556,000 people have had at least one dose.
