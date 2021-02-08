MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota House Republicans laid out a roadmap Monday for lifting the state’s coronavirus restrictions on businesses with a goal of letting them return to full operations by May 1.
Rep. Dave Baker, of Willmar, said at a news conference that businesses such as restaurants, hotels, event centers and gyms need to be able to make reopening plans with some certainty. He said the downward trends in COVID-19 cases and other key metrics, plus rising vaccination rates, mean businesses can operate safely with the proper precautions in place.RELATED: Derek Chauvin's Defense Files Opposition To State's Motion To Reinstate 3rd-Degree Murder Charge
Liz Rammer, CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, said no sector of the economy has been more devastated by the pandemic than the hospitality industry. She said the bill that Republicans plan to introduce this week is a reasonable and balanced approach.RELATED: Stimulus Check Latest: Did The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment Just Get Shorter?
Baker said he’s ready to compromise on the details. He said he knows the bill won’t go anywhere without at least some Democratic support. But he said he wants to change the approach to reopening businesses from a series of executive orders coming down from Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to a broader dialogue with all sides involved.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 564 new coronavirus cases as those rates continue to decline.MORE: COVID In Minnesota: Over 720K Vaccines Administered As MDH Reports 3 More Deaths, 560+ Additional Cases
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Super Bowl LV: Bucs Dominate Chiefs To Win Super Bowl
- Serving In Honor: Minnesotan Joins Marines After Boyfriend’s Death In DC Barracks
- ‘They’re Just Not Afraid’: Burglars Hitting St. Paul Restaurants, Prompting Owner’s Call For City To Do More
- Co-Owner Of Alibi Drinkery Accused Of Slapping Fast Food Worker For Enforcing Mask Rules