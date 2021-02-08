MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire that’s causing a massive smoke plume on the southeast side of St. Paul Monday afternoon.
Sky4 footage of the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. showed fire crews battling the smoke at an industrial building on 1300 block of Red Rock Road. It appears the fire involves a pile of scrap metal at AMG Resources.
This is a developing situation, so check back for more.
