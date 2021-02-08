MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says speeding was the primary contributor in the spike in crash deaths in 2020, which was the deadliest year on Minnesota roads in five years.

Now, the DPS says there will be extra speed enforcement and an awareness campaign with the goal of reducing traffic crashes, injuries and deaths on the state’s roads. DPS is working with the state’s health and transportation departments.

According to DPS, 2020 was the deadliest year on the roads since 2015, but that 2020 had the most speed-related fatal crashes (120) since 2008 (125).

The Minnesota State Patrol also issued more than 1,000 speeding tickets for speeds of 100 mph or more in 2020. That’s compared to 533 tickets for that kind of excessive speed in 2019.

“Speed was a primary contributor in the jump from 364 traffic deaths on Minnesota roads in 2019 to the preliminary figure of 397 in 2020. Last year was also the deadliest year on Minnesota roads since 2015 when 411 people died,” DPS said.

The statewide campaign kicks off with $1 million in funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Minnesotans are being asked to slow down and drive smart.

“No excuses. Driving is a privilege, not a right. Motorists can face serious penalties and lose driving privileges for choices that destroy lives, including losing their license for six months for speeding 100 mph or more,” the DPS said.

DPS and other state officials are expected to speak on the campaign during a Monday morning press conference. It will be streaming here at 11 a.m.