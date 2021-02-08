MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A thin layer of snow Monday morning led to numerous spinout crashes in the Twin Cities metro area.
Conditions were so slick along a section of Highway 10 in Anoka, just west of the Interstate 169 intersection, that officials closed a section of the highway so that crews could put down sand. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed significant backups in the area as cars lined up to exit the highway.
Dozens of spinout crashes were reported before sunrise Monday across the metro area. It’s yet unknown if anyone was hurt in the crashes or from being stranded in the subzero cold.
