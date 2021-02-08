MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out, we’re learning more about the potential side effects after either dose.

Some patients are experiencing flu symptoms to rashes while some have no symptoms at all.

The Centers for Disease Control says common side effects with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can include arm soreness at the injection site.

But you also might have some slightly more uncomfortable side effects.

“I did think, I was wondering if it was going to be long term?” Aprillee said.

Aprillee got her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 15. She says a couple of days later she noticed a red lesion had formed around the injection site.

She said it wasn’t painful, but it did itch.

She’s one of an unknown number of patients popping up all over the country reporting a rash after the Moderna vaccine that’s been dubbed “the COVID arm.”

“We’ve seen reactions like this even with other vaccines,” Dr. George Morris said. “We know, when you get a flu vaccine, many people will have a local reaction in their arm. Tetanus vaccines. Shingles vaccines.”

Morris says the Moderna arm reaction is happening in less than 10% of patients and should eventually go away.

Other people we talked to have reported more common symptoms or no symptoms at all.

“Body aches all over and kind of just very chill-like. Very fatigued and then, as the night progressed, I actually got a low grade fever,” Hannah Rinken, a health care worker, said.

The CDC says those types of symptoms are normal and a sign that your body is building up protection.

Health officials recommend applying a cool washcloth over the injection site if you have discomfort, and drink plenty of fluids and get rest if you do get a fever.

“If you can schedule your shot on a Friday and have the weekend to recover that might be the best plan of action,” Rinken said.

The people that reported having symptoms said they’d take the vaccine again.

The CDC has a central portal where people can report any symptoms from the vaccines.