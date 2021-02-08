MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools is welcoming young students back to the classroom this week, starting Monday with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten learners.
The district has kept students in distance learning since last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Monday morning's temperatures were below zero, they were not near the district's threshold for cancelling classes, officials said.
Later this week, more young students will return to in-person learning in the district. First-graders and second-graders return to the classroom on Wednesday.
In two weeks, students in grades three through five will also return to in-person learning.
Students are returning to the classroom in Minneapolis as more and more educators are being vaccinated. Last month, educators were prioritized as part of the state's vaccine rollout. Still, the teachers union had urged the district to remain in distance learning until all educators could be vaccinated.
Last week, a judge sided with the teachers union, ruling that the district has to accept accommodation requests for teachers who wanted to remain in distance learning, unless staffing levels would make it unworkable.
