MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another morning of light snow and subzero cold led to more than 200 crashes on Minnesota roads, leaving some 19 motorists injured.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday there were 221 crashes and 59 spinouts statewide. The accidents left 19 people hurt, but none of them seriously or fatally.
In the early morning hours, light snow fell across central and southern Minnesota, making roads slick. Some rush hour accidents in the Twin Cities metro area resulted in temporary road and ramp closures.
RELATED: How Does Black Ice Form In Subzero Temperatures?
This marked the second day that light snow and bitter cold led to a significant number of crashes on Minnesota roads. On Monday morning, there were more than 300 crashes, leaving 33 people injured and one person dead. Troopers say the fatal crash happened in Dahlgren Township, southwest of the Twin Cities.
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials say the combination of light snow and subzero cold can create black ice. The ice is formed after the snow is melted by traffic and quickly freezes to the road due to the frigid air temperatures.
Minnesota is currently under a mass of arctic air that is expected to keep temperatures well below average into next week.
