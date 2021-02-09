MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s political leaders are speaking out about the shooting late Tuesday morning at Buffalo’s Allina Health Clinic.

Gregory Ulrich, 67, is in custody, and five people are hospitalized after the attack.

Gov. Tim Walz took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

It is heart-wrenching to see the violence that occurred today in Buffalo in a place Minnesotans go to heal. As we learn more, the First Lady and I are praying for the victims and those who work at the clinic. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 9, 2021

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, a Republican who represents Buffalo in Minnesota’s 6th District, tweeted that he’s praying for the staff and patients at the clinic. He released a full statement early Tuesday evening.

“Buffalo is known for being a safe and welcoming city, and the Allina health clinic and its workers are a central part of this community. News of today’s shooting was devastating and Jacquie and I are praying for the victims and the entire Allina family. I want to thank the Wright County Sheriff‘s office and all of our first responders for their rapid and professional response to this horrific event, and my office stands ready to assist everyone at Allina and in the Buffalo community in the days ahead.”

RELATED: ‘I Just Heard A Big Boom’: Bystanders React To Buffalo Health Clinic Shooting

Sen. Tina Smith also took to Twitter, calling the shooting “an unspeakable act of hate.”

Heartbroken by today’s horrible shooting in Buffalo, an unspeakable act of hate. My prayers go to the victims and their families. And my thanks go to the courageous first responders on the scene who handled a very difficult situation. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 9, 2021

Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat who represents the nearby west metro suburbs, tweeted that he was horrified by the reported violence.

“Targeting those who dedicate their lives to saving others is as heartbreaking as it is appalling,” he wrote. “Praying for the injured, their families, and our community.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said first responders from his city were sent to the scene to help.

There is an unspeakable depravity in doing harm to those who work to heal us. Those who have stepped up and risked their own health for ours. Our first responders are on their way to the scene to help. Today Minneapolis stands with our neighbors in Buffalo. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) February 9, 2021

Minnesota’s DFL party also issued a statement via Twitter, calling what happened an “attack on health care providers.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on Twitter that she grew up not far from the area. She also released a full statement early Tuesday evening.

“I am deeply saddened by the violence that took place today at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo. I am grateful for our state’s first responders who bravely rushed patients to safety, risking their own lives to help others,” Klobuchar said. “As we continue to learn additional details about what happened, I join my fellow Minnesotans in praying for a full recovery for the victims.”

The condition of the victims have not been released. Law enforcement believe the attack was motivated by alleged grievances Urlich had with the clinic.