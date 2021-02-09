CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews braved subzero temperatures overnight while battling a house fire in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says firefighters responded around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to a home on the 300 block of Clifton Street, in the city’s West Seventh neighborhood.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely, expect for the family pet. No injuries have been reported.

Crews battled the flames for more than two hours, rotating firefighters in order to keep warm. The house sustained heavy damage.

Fire officials were not sure how many people were living in the house or where they will be staying in the near future.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.