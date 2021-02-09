MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have you noticed yourself snacking more while working from home? A survey from CVS Pharmacy found two thirds of Americans saying yes.

In Tuesday’s Fit February, Christiane Cordero spoke with a doctor about how you can keep snacking under control.

These days, the commute to work for many of us is short, and so is the commute to the kitchen. But is snacking a bad thing?

“It’s not a bad thing if you’re hungry,” Dr. Iesha Galloway-Gilliam, of Hennepin Healthcare, said.

She works with Hennepin Healthcare. Her advice is, first and foremost, ask yourself if you’re actually hungry. If so, try to keep the healthy options within reach.

“I have some squash and greens and stuff so yeah we try to plan healthy meals to offset the snacking,” Nick Sandstrom, who works from home, said.

Just as important as the what is the where. Think about where you spend your downtime during the day, and whether that leads to more snacking.

“If you’re able to avoid those environmental triggers like the kitchen and there are other activities that you can do to occupy your time,” Galloway-Gilliam said.

The same goes for where you set up for work or school. Galloway-Gilliam suggests finding a spot where you can focus on work without distractions.

Some people might find it hard to totally embrace all of the changes as of late. Galloway-Gilliam says comfort foods are that for a reason. The next time you cope with anxiety by snacking, she says, go back to the first question — are you hungry or are you stressed?

“Because if it is stress, then you’ll want to invest in a coping mechanism that will help you,” she said. “What’s important is the ability to regroup and say, ‘Today I made this choice. Tomorrow, I’m gonna make a different choice.'”