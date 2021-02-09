MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was sentenced Tuesday to serve 120 days in a workhouse after pleading guilty to threatening a family with a rifle outside his Twin Cities home.
At his sentencing, the 24-year-old apologized for his actions and acknowledged making poor decisions. In December, he pleaded guilty to a felony count of threats of violence. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge against him.
The terms of his sentencing are 120 days in the workhouse beginning in May, three years probation, and drug testing. He must also complete anger management training, and pay a $3,000 fine. If he abides by these terms, his conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor. Still, he is no long allowed to own firearms.
According to a criminal complaint, Beasley used a rifle to threaten a family who was on the Parade of Homes tour in September and stopped at the Plymouth home he rents with his wife, Montana Yao. Beasley had roped off his home and approached the family's SUV, tapping on their window, pointing the rifle at them and telling them to get off his property.
When police searched Beasley’s home, they found marijuana in its original leafy form, which is illegal to possess in Minnesota. Yao was also charged with fifth-degree drug possession.
The Timberwolves re-signed Beasley in November. He's appeared in 14 games for the Wolves, averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. He was traded to the Wolves from Denver a year ago.
Following the completion of the NBA season in May, Beasley is ordered to turn himself in so as to begin his time in the workhouse.