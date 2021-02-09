BREAKING:1 Buffalo Shooting Victim Dies
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Brooklyn Center News, Jacob Frey, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities grandmother is being honored for helping police find a little boy taken from his family.

Barbara Gusse noticed a car left running across the street from her Brooklyn Center home Saturday. The avid birdwatcher used her binoculars to read the license plate, which matched the plate involved in an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy who was taken inside a stolen car. She called 911, and the boy is now safe.

Barbara Gusse and Mayor Jacob Frey (credit: Minneapolis Mayor’s Office)

On Tuesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proclaimed Feb. 9 “Barbara Gusse Day.” Click here to watch the ceremony.