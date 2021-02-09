MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Cleaning supplies flew off the shelves in 2020 as the pandemic changed the way Americans thought about disinfecting their homes. Now Minnesota has been ranked as one of the top states with the cleanest homes.
A study from Ibotta compared the amount of money Americans spent on cleaning supplies in the second half of 2019 and the second half of 2020. Then, based on the increase in purchases, they put together a ranking of the cleanest states in the country.
So how does Minnesota compare to other states for the cleanest homes? Third.
Most of the top 10 states were in the midwest: Kansas took the number one spot, while North Dakota took fifth. California was ranked second, while Kentucky landed at the bottom of the list.
