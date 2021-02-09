CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Crookston News, Train Derailment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt Monday night when several train cars derailed in northwestern Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the derailment happened along Highway 75, just north of Crookston. Responding deputies found nine of the train’s 14 cars scattered along the tracks and the ditch. Several of the cars were leaking non-hazardous fluid.

Due to the leakage, motorists are urged to use caution when driving on Highway 75 between 210th Street Southwest and 200th Street Southwest.

Crews will be working o clean up the area and repair the tracks in the coming days, officials say.