MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt Monday night when several train cars derailed in northwestern Minnesota.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the derailment happened along Highway 75, just north of Crookston. Responding deputies found nine of the train’s 14 cars scattered along the tracks and the ditch. Several of the cars were leaking non-hazardous fluid.
Due to the leakage, motorists are urged to use caution when driving on Highway 75 between 210th Street Southwest and 200th Street Southwest.
Crews will be working o clean up the area and repair the tracks in the coming days, officials say.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Did The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment Just Get Shorter?
- Vaccine Recipients Report ‘COVID Arm’ And Other Side Effects, But Doctors Say Don’t Worry
- Minnesota ‘The Sound Of Music’ Star Makes Masks Out Of Iconic Movie Curtains
- ‘They’re Just Not Afraid’: Burglars Hitting St. Paul Restaurants, Prompting Owner’s Call For City To Do More