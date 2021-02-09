MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a season of struggle for starting kicker Dan Bailey, the Minnesota Vikings are signing another player at the position.
Contract details for Greg Joseph’s signing have not been announced. The move was announced on Twitter by Joseph’s agent, Brett Tessler, and confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Joseph is 17-for-20 on field goals in his NFL career and 25-for-29 on extra points. In addition to active roster stints for the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans, Joseph was a practice squad member for the Carolina Panthers and, most recently, the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made his way into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2018.
Bailey has spent the last three seasons with the Vikings, making nearly 80% of his field goals and 91% of his extra points. The 2020 season was his worst as a pro, making only 68% of his field goals and 86% of extra points.
Bailey has two years left on his contract with the Vikings.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Did The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment Just Get Shorter?
- Vaccine Recipients Report ‘COVID Arm’ And Other Side Effects, But Doctors Say Don’t Worry
- Minnesota ‘The Sound Of Music’ Star Makes Masks Out Of Iconic Movie Curtains
- ‘They’re Just Not Afraid’: Burglars Hitting St. Paul Restaurants, Prompting Owner’s Call For City To Do More