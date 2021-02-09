MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Splitting the bill while on the first date is perfectly fine, according to more than half of Americans.
The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Affirm, polled 2,000 Americans who have been in a relationship. It found 56% believe the bill should always be split on the first date.
Furthermore, if respondents plan on insisting to pay, 68% expect their date to offer to pay in the very least.
The study found that this dating norm may be occurring because those polled said they have less disposable income when they’re single, 66%, as opposed to being in a relationship, 34%.
The poll also found that respondents spend the most money on food, followed closely by gifts.
