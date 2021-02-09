MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — One person is in custody and multiple people are injured following a shooting at an Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo Tuesday morning.
According to Buffalo police, the shooting was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on 755 Crossroads Campus Drive. At 11:30 a.m., an Allina representative confirmed there was an active shooter at the clinic in Buffalo.
A picture taken nearby shows a Life Link helicopter at the scene.
The Associated Press confirmed with police that a person has been detained and that there were multiple victims shot in the incident.
ATF’s St. Paul Field Division announced it is on the way to the scene.
This is a developing situation, so check back for more.
