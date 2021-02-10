MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car crash brought down a power pole overnight southwest of the Twin Cities, briefly affecting homes in the area amid subzero temperatures.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that the crash happened along County Road 42 in Savage, about 20 miles south of Minneapolis. A car slammed into one of the power poles, bringing it down and damaging others nearby. There was no word on if the driver was hurt.
Crews with Minnesota Valley Electric worked to restore power to the homes impacted, the sheriff’s office said. The westbound lanes of County Road 42 are expected to be closed all Wednesday between Dakota and Quebec avenues as repairs take place.
