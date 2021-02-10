MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Minnesota. Meanwhile, state health officials on Wednesday reported 677 new virus cases and 11 more deaths. One of the deaths was a child under 10 years old.
According to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now reported nearly 470,000 total positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March. Just over 456,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine themselves.
Over 3.3 million people have been tested for the virus in total, with over 20,000 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
With vaccines, about 753,019 total vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 168,495 people having already completed the two-dose vaccine series.
The state’s latest positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, has recently dipped out of the “caution” status and is now at 4%. That’s as of Feb. 1 due to data lag.
Total deaths caused by COVID-19 is now at 6,319. About 63% of the deaths have been patients in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
One of the deaths in Chippewa County included a child, who is between the ages of 5 and 9. MDH officials said the child had an underlying health condition that may have contributed to the death.
As of Tuesday, 78 patients with COVID-19 require intensive care unit beds, with an additional 239 patients with the virus needing non-ICU beds. Nearly 25,000 people have needed hospitalization for the virus in the state overall.