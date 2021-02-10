MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx are swapping last year’s first-round pick, forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, for a first-rounder in the 2022 draft.
The team announced the deal with the Seattle Storm Wednesday afternoon.
The Lynx took Herbert Harrigan with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. She played 21 games for the team last season, averaging around 4 points and 2 rebounds per game.
Seattle beat Minnesota in the 2020 semifinals on their way to a championship.
The league has yet to announce a start date for the 2021 season.