MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man is recovering after being run over last month in a hit-and-run spree in Colorado.
Austin Nelson suffered a fractured pelvis and a torn urethra in the Jan. 30 hit-and-run in downtown Denver. According to his CaringBridge page, he and his partner were walking near the Capitol building that morning when an SUV hopped the curb and barreled toward them.
The two went in different directions, but the SUV followed Nelson and struck him. Denver police arrested the driver, 23-year-old Tyler Hazel, who is also accused of ramming several other cars in a hit-and-run rampage, including two police vehicles, CBS Denver reports.
Nelson has been hospitalized in Denver since the assault. He’s undergone two surgeries, but more reconstructive surgeries will be needed in the future, his CaringBridge page says. Nelson plans to return to Minnesota as soon as this week to continue his recovery.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Nelson’s medical bills. So far, it’s raised more than $20,000.