MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Gregory Ulrich, the suspected gunman in Tuesday’s deadly shooting at the Buffalo health clinic, made previous threats to get revenge on the hospital, a police report shows.

According to a Buffalo police report filed in October of 2018, a doctor told investigators that Ulrich called him three times, describing revenge scenarios against the Buffalo clinic, including “shooting and blowing things up.” Ulrich reportedly said he wanted his revenge to be sensational, “so that it makes an impact.”

The doctor told investigators that he believed Ulrich was a threat to himself and society. He added that Ulrich mentioned other hospitals in Duluth, Rochester and Minneapolis.

When police spoke with Ulrich, he said that he was only telling the doctor about his dreams to get revenge on the people that “tortured him,” referring to his back surgeries and resulting medication issues. After this conversation, Ulrich agreed to go to an emergency room in Monticello to get an evaluation, the report says.

In response to the perceived threats, Allina security staff filed paperwork to keep Ulrich from their clinics. Ulrich was served with the trespass notice.

Weeks later, however, he trespassed at the Buffalo clinic, walking into the lobby without need of medical help. According to other documents, he admitted to knowing he wasn’t supposed to be there but wanted to “straighten things out” because he was wrongly accused of threats against a doctor.

According to The Associated Press, orders filed in 2018 and 2019 prohibited Ulrich from having contact with the doctor named in the police report described above. It was unknown Wednesday if the doctor was among the victims in Tuesday’s attack.

The shooting at Allina Clinic Crossroads left one person dead and four others injured, three of them critically. Friends of the deceased identified her as 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic and a mother of two. Officials have given no word if the other victims were clinic employees or patients.

Buffalo police say Ulrich acted alone in the shooting. Investigators are still working to figure out if there was an explosion at the clinic, perhaps related to the suspicious packages and devices found at the hospital and the Super 8 motel where Ulrich was staying.

Ulrich, of Buffalo, is being held at the Wright County Jail. The county attorney’s office said Wednesday that it’s drafting a complaint to charge him with second-degree intentional murder, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder and possession of explosive devices. The charges are expected to be filed Thursday.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have witnessed anything suspicious in or around the clinic Tuesday, or who had contact with Ulrich, to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 763-682-7733.

