Melissa Jaeger, a Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared this recipe for Peanut Butter Banana Mini Muffins with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Peanut Butter-Banana Mini Muffins
Serves 12 (2 muffins each)
Ingredients
1/3 cup Performance Inspired vanilla protein powder
1/3 cup Hy-Vee old-fashioned oats
2 tbsp coconut flour
2 tbsp coconut sugar
2 tbsp unsalted roasted sunflower nuts
1 tsp Hy-Vee baking powder
2 Hy-Vee large eggs, lightly beaten
2 medium bananas, peeled and mashed
3 tbps Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter
1 tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract
1/3 cup Hy-Vee semisweet chocolate chips
Toppings
Hy-Vee mini semisweet chocolate chips
Hy-Vee sweetened coconut flakes
Unsalted roasted sunflower nuts
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 24 mini muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Combine protein powder, oats, flour, sugar, 2 tablespoons sunflower nuts, and baking powder in
a small bowl.
3. Combine eggs, bananas, peanut butter and vanilla in a medium bowl. Add oat mixture; Combine
well. Stir in 1/3 cup chocolate chips. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each twothirds full. Add desired toppers.
4. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are firm (tops will be slightly rounded). Cool in muffin
cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from muffin cups and serve warm.