By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Missing Child, Missing Person, Shoreview News, Tajiddien Abdullah

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old child who may be in danger.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tajiddien Abdullah — also known as Josiah — was last seen Monday in Shoreview. He was wearing a gray jogging suit, a navy blue jacket and black shoes. He’s about 4-foot-2-inches tall with an average build.

Tajiddien “Josiah” Abdullah (credit: Ramsey County)

Authorities say he may be in danger and may also be attempting to relocate by using Metro Transit or other means.

“Josiah was seen on foot at a local gas station shortly after he was reported missing. Josiah does not have access to money or a cell phone,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who knows Josiah’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 651-266-7320.