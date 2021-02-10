MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old child who may be in danger.
According to the sheriff’s office, Tajiddien Abdullah — also known as Josiah — was last seen Monday in Shoreview. He was wearing a gray jogging suit, a navy blue jacket and black shoes. He’s about 4-foot-2-inches tall with an average build.
Authorities say he may be in danger and may also be attempting to relocate by using Metro Transit or other means.
“Josiah was seen on foot at a local gas station shortly after he was reported missing. Josiah does not have access to money or a cell phone,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone who knows Josiah’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 651-266-7320.