MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has expanded to include essential workers in some states, Target says it’ll pay hourly workers for getting vaccinated.
The Minneapolis-based company says it’ll pay workers two hours of pay for each vaccine dose. Additionally, the company says it’ll provide Lyft rides to and from the appointment, up to $15 per ride.
“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” said chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer, in a statement. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need.”
In Minnesota, essential workers are not currently able to receive the vaccine. After inoculating frontline health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities, the state is focusing on educators, child care workers, and Minnesotans 65 and older. However, in some other other states, such as California, essential workers are receiving doses.
Last month, Target announced it was giving $500 bonuses to more than 375,000 of its frontline team members across the country. The bonuses, which began getting paid out earlier this month, were the fifth round of recognition for workers since the start of the pandemic.
The company is still offering pandemic-related benefits to workers, such as paid leave for team members who test positive for the virus.