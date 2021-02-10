MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wright County attorney says the suspect in a mass shooting at a Buffalo, Minnesota clinic will face multiple charges, including both murder and attempted murder.
The shooting at an Allina clinic Tuesday morning sent five people to the hospital. One later died, and friends have identified her as 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay. Three of the other victims are in critical condition.
In a statement Wednesday, Brian Lutes said Gregory Ulrich, 67, will be charged with one count of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree attempted murder and a count of possession of explosive or incendiary devices.
Lutes said he is drafting the criminal complaint against Ulrich.
“I will aggressively prosecute Ulrich for this horrible crime and the pain he caused to the victims, their families and the entire community” he said in a statement.
The criminal complaint will be completed Thursday, according to Wright County officials.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything in or around the clinic or had contact with Ulrich is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 763-682-7733.