MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not getting to see loved ones has been a cruel pandemic reality that so many have unfortunately had to experience. Nevertheless, a Plymouth couple’s been devoted for months to keeping their decades-old magic alive.

All winter the pandemic has kept Will Bjerke from being in the same room as his wife of more than 60 years, Carol. He has stood outside a window of her nursing home every day to visit, but finally, this week, they were able to visit together for the first time.

Carol lives in a Good Samaritan Society nursing facility in New Hope. Her husband has become very familiar with the outside of the building — specifically, the other side of his sweetheart’s bedroom window.

“Even when it was cold, he would come every single day. I would say ‘Dad, I don’t want you getting sick out there.’ You can’t keep him away,” daughter Kathi Wilkerson said.

In March, the couple will celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary. They still have to remain separated, but Will’s no complainer. They even give kisses through the window.

“You can talk on the phone but seeing in person is much, much, much better,” he said.

He knows how long it’s been since he’s been allowed inside — since March 10, 2020. But he’s savoring every second spent close to his wife.

“I can still see my dear wife, though,” he said.

To accommodate all their families equally, the nursing home is allowing visitors once a week. Will says he’ll continue to go to Carol’s window the other six days.