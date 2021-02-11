MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Diocese of Winona-Rochester announced Wednesday that it has reached a $21.5 million settlement with the Creditors’ Committee representing 145 survivors of clergy sexual abuse.
The settlement includes resolution of claims against the parishes, schools and other Catholic entities within the diocese.
“It is my desire and hope that the compensation paid in this settlement will help the survivors heal from the pain they have felt over these many years,” said the Most Reverend John M. Quinn, Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. “We must never forget the tragic anguish caused by individuals who abused their power and positions of authority. We must stay vigilant in our unwavering commitment to protect the youth in our Diocese who rely on priests, deacons, religious, and lay people to keep them safe and provide for their spiritual care.”
The diocese, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018, says the settlement will also allow it to submit a reorganization plan to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for approval.
According to the diocese, since it implemented its safe environment plan, it has conducted over 44,000 background checks and 16,000 clergy, teachers, staff and volunteers have completed its VIRTUS safe environment training.
"On behalf of the Diocese, I want to express my sincere apology to all those who have been affected by sexual abuse in our Diocese," Quinn said. "I pledge my continuing commitment to ensure that this terrible chapter in the history of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester never happens again."