UPDATE: Formal charges were filed Thursday morning against Gregory Ulrich, the suspected gunman in Tuesday’s deadly shooting at an Allina health clinic in Buffalo. He is facing one count of second-degree intentional murder, four counts of first-degree premeditated attempted murder, one count of possessing an explosive device, and one count of carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place.

Read the criminal complaint here.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of his first court appearance Thursday morning, formal charges of murder and attempted murder are expected to be filed against Gregory Ulrich, the suspected gunman in Tuesday’s deadly Buffalo clinic shooting.

At 10:30 a.m., Ulrich is scheduled to appear virtually in Wright County court. Ahead of that, he is expected to be formally charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, and possession of explosive or incendiary devices. An hour after Ulrich’s court appearance, the county attorney is slated to hold a news conference regarding the charges and the investigation into the shooting.

According to police, Ulrich walked into the Allina Crossroads Clinic late Tuesday morning and opened fire, killing one person and wounding four others. Friends of the deceased victim identified her as 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic and a mother of two young children. It’s yet unknown if the other victims were hospital staff or patients.

RELATED: Friends Identify Woman Killed In Allina Health Shooting

Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo, had made past threats against the hospital, according to police reports. A document filed in 2018 showed that he called a doctor and spoke about getting revenge against the hospital, detailing mass violence such as shooting people and blowing things up. He said that he wanted the violence to be “sensational.”

The doctor told investigators that he believed Ulrich was a threat to himself and others. A restraining order was filed against him. Ulrich told investigators that he was “tortured,” referring to his back surgery and resulting medication issues.

Ulrich’s former roommate, Raymond Zandstra, told WCCO-TV that Ulrich became addicted to pain medication and was furious when Allina cut him off. “He hated the doctor. He hated the clinic, he didn’t like Buffalo hospital,” Zandstra said.

RELATED: Gregory Ulrich Made Past Threats To Get ‘Revenge’ On Clinic

Later in 2018, Ulrich violated a restraining order against the doctor, trespassing at the Buffalo clinic. According to documents, he admitted he wasn’t supposed to be there but wanted to “straighten things out” because he was falsely accused.

Police reports also show dozens of police contacts with Ulrich from 2006 through 2020. They range from being drunk and possession of marijuana to being in a park after hours and trespassing. In many reports, Ulrich spoke of back pain, wanting medication or looking for a prescription.

Of the four people hurt in the shooting, one was discharged Tuesday from North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The other three remain in critical, fair and good condition as of Wednesday evening.

Gov. Tim Walz has announced that all flags at state and federal buildings will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday in honor of the victims.