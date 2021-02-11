MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Minnesota family is now forced to move forward, without a mother and wife.

Explosions and gunfire erupted Tuesday inside the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo. Investigators say Gregory Ulrich shot five people. One of the victims, medical assistant Lindsay Overbay, did not survive.

WCCO was in Buffalo for Thursday night’s community vigil and spoke with Lindsay’s husband, Donnie Overbay. He was wearing his wife’s wedding rings on a necklace.

“It was just a way of me keeping her close,” Donnie said. “I can look down and remember the love that I had for my wife and the mother of my kids.”

Donnie got up Tuesday morning, made coffee, got the kids up, warmed up Lindsay’s car before sending her off to the clinic where she worked.

“I told her, ‘Alright, well have a good day at work, we’ll see you later,’” Donnie said.

But later never came.

“I think it’s part of the grieving process to be angry, that someone you loved was taken away from you,” he said. “I was supposed to grow old with her. You know, we were supposed to watch our kids grow up. We were supposed to watch my son and daughter have kids and get married and enjoy our grandkids together, and she doesn’t get to do that anymore.”

Donnie will have to do many things alone without his wife, but he won’t be alone — and there’s evidence of that in Buffalo Thursday evening.

“She was the captain of my ship and, you know, she was the light in the dark,” Donnie said.

As the community remembers Lindsay, her husband wants you to remember something else — because you never know when the person you love the most could be gone.

“You need to able to celebrate every day as if it was your last,” he said. “It’s kind of cliché, but it makes sense now.”