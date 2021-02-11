MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Analytics website Pro Football Focus lists five Minnesota Vikings among the 101 best players in the league.
Rookie receiver Justin Jefferson is the highest-ranked Viking, coming in at No. 15. That’s one spot ahead of the receiver he replaced, Stefon Diggs, who went to the Buffalo Bills in a trade.
PFF called Jefferson “one of the best first-year receivers in NFL history.” The stats back it up – Jefferson broke the Super Bowl-era record for rookie receiving yards, as well as multiple franchise records set by Hall of Famer Randy Moss.
Jefferson’s partner in the receiving corps, Adam Thielen, is the next Viking on the list, coming in at No. 35. PFF cites his route-running skills and pass catching ability.
Next on the list: running back Dalvin Cook at No. 40. Cook had his best season as a pro in 2020, tallying 1,557 yards on the ground and 17 total touchdowns.
“A healthy Dalvin Cook is on of the best players in football,” PFF said.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins lands at No. 65, 14 places higher than his placement last year. PFF said Cousins has “vastly exceeded most expectations for the Vikings.”
The last Viking on the list is linebacker Eric Kendricks at 70. PFF praised his pass coverage skills.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is PFF’s No. 1 player, and the Vikings’ longtime albatross Aaron Rodgers is No. 2.
