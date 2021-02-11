MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis firefighters are battling a residential fire Thursday afternoon in the Seward neighborhood, which has already claimed the life of one person.
Crews were called to the fire on the 2500 block of 24th Street East in the 3 p.m. hour, and they were able to suppress most of it by about 3:45 p.m.
Fire department officials say a man got of the residence on his own. Firefighters rescued another man, who was treated at the scene by EMS personnel.
A third resident was found in a burning room and didn’t survive.
Check back for further updates in this developing story.
