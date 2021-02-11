MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol shut down a section of Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities Thursday night after at least one person was seriously hurt in a crash.
It happened in the 8 p.m. hour at the 76th Street exit near the Interstate 494 interchange in Richfield. The scene was cleared and the interstate was reopened at about 9:40 p.m. It’s not clear how many people were hurt, and how many vehicles were involved.
