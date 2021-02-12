MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three men died in a fiery crash north of the Twin Cities.
Chisago County deputies say a car and a bus crashed Friday morning in Nessel Township, then both started on fire.
Firefighters put out the flames, but three men inside the car died.
The bus didn't have any passengers and the driver got out safely.
Investigators haven’t identified the victims, but say speed may have played a role in the crash.
