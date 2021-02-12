MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s stretch of dangerously cold weather is continuing through the weekend, and some overnight snow is causing slick road conditions Friday morning.
A windchill advisory is currently in place until late Friday morning, with it feeling as cold as -30 degrees at times, if you are in the wind.
Friday is expected to have a high of -3 degrees and temps will remain below zero all weekend.
“Cover all the exposed skin if you do have to get out this morning,” meteorologist Riley O’Connor said Friday.
Crashes and spin-outs are being reported Friday morning due to about a half-inch of snow falling overnight, so be careful if you’re driving.
We've seen this before this week: spinouts and crashes everywhere. Blowing snow from last night's dusting is freezing especially on ramps and overpasses. Slow down, leave space, it's going to be a rough morning on the roads. #WCCO pic.twitter.com/RAhoSPPC16
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) February 12, 2021
Aside from bitter cold, Friday should be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Light snow expected to the south of the Twin Cities Saturday.
Temperatures should begin warming up into the teens by Wednesday.
