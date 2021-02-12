MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s stretch of dangerously cold weather is continuing through the weekend, with record-setting cold Saturday and possibly Sunday. Some overnight snow is also causing slick road conditions Friday morning.

A windchill advisory is currently in place until late Friday morning, with it feeling as cold as -30 degrees at times, if you are in the wind.

Friday is expected to have a high of -3 degrees and temps will remain below zero all weekend.

“Cover all the exposed skin if you do have to get out this morning,” meteorologist Riley O’Connor said Friday.

Crashes and spin-outs are being reported Friday morning due to about a half-inch of snow falling overnight, so be careful if you’re driving.

We've seen this before this week: spinouts and crashes everywhere. Blowing snow from last night's dusting is freezing especially on ramps and overpasses. Slow down, leave space, it's going to be a rough morning on the roads. #WCCO pic.twitter.com/RAhoSPPC16 — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) February 12, 2021

Aside from bitter cold, Friday should be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Light snow expected to the south of the Twin Cities Saturday.

RECORD-SETTING COLD

Record-setting cold looks to be in the cards for the Twin Cities Saturday, with -2 degrees as the high temperature expected. The coldest high temperature on Feb. 13 is 0 degrees recorded in 1909.

For Sunday, a high of -5 degrees is expected in the Twin Cities, which would tie the record set in 1920.

Other cities across Minnesota will be in a similar boat, WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak reports.

Temperatures should begin warming up into the teens by Wednesday.