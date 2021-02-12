CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two more victims who were injured in the Buffalo Clinic shooting have been identified. According to the Buffalo Strong website, Antonya Fransen-Pruden and Tammy Schauffler were among the five people who were shot on Tuesday.

Fransen-Pruden, a recent nursing graduate, was working full time at the clinic while also studying for the board exam. The mother of two was shot in the back during the incident. A GoFundMe has been set up for her ongoing needs.

Schauffler was also critically injured in Tuesday. She is beloved at the Natural Roots Salon, which is leading a fundraising effort for her. 

The shooting, which happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, left Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant dead. Sherry Curtis was also injured in the incident.

Gregory Ulrich, a 67-year-old man who had a history of making threatening claims against the clinic, was charged with murder and attempted murder on Thursday.