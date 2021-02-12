MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a close call for someone driving a pickup over the Minnesota River around 7 a.m. Friday.
The driver lost control and went partially over the edge of the Cedar Avenue Bridge on Highway 77.
A group of good Samaritans rushed to help.
They loaded down the bed of the pickup and held the back end so the driver could safely get out.
No one was hurt.
