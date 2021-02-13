MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As business and restaurant restrictions ease up in Minnesota on Saturday, health officials reported 964 cases and seven new deaths. Over 850,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.
The update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 472,791 with 6,369 deaths. Of the deaths reported on Saturday, four took place in an assisted living or group home situation. Six of the seven deaths involved people over the age of 65, but one 45-to 49-year-old died in Ramsey County.
According to the vaccine data dashboard, 852,002 vaccine doses have been administered state-wide. Over 32 % of those over 65 have had one vaccine dose; 11.9% of Minnesotans between 50 and 64 have received at least one dose. Data says 641,844 Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose, while 209,010 have completed the two-dose series.
Since March, 25,116 cases have resulted in hospitalization and 5,183 have been in the ICU.
In the last 24 hours, 30,817 COVID tests were processed in the state; more than 3.3 million Minnesotans have been tested since the pandemic began.
On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced loosened COVID restrictions, calling them “cautious, common sense adjustments.” The changes, which will take effect on Saturday at noon, increases indoor capacity limits for businesses and allows restaurants to stay open until 11 p.m.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- 'It Was Just Magic': Couple Reunites After 53 Years Apart, Finds Biological Daughter
- COVID Restrictions: Gov. Walz Announces Increased Indoor Limits For Businesses, Restaurants Can Stay Open Until 11 P.M.
- Faces Of COVID: Matthew Schweer, 35 Leaves Behind Wife, Two Daughters
- Two Injured In Buffalo Clinic Shooting Identified As Antonya Fransen-Pruden, Tammy Schaufler