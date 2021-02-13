MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The last victim of the Buffalo Clinic shooting has been identified.
Buffalo Strong, a community hub developed by the city’s leaders, identified her as Jennifer Gipson, a medical assistant at the clinic. Gipson was injured “doing what she loved to do; taking care of people,” the website says.
She is a mother to three children, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help as she heals.
The community website has identified the other victims as well: Antonya Fransen-Pruden, Tammy Schauffler, and Sherry Curtis were hurt in the shooting. Lindsay Overbay, 37, died on Tuesday, leaving behind two young children.
RELATED: Husband Of Buffalo Shooting Victim Lindsay Overbay: ‘Celebrate Every Day As If It Was Your Last’
On Thursday, suspected gunman Gregory Ulrich was charged with murder and attempted murder. According to court documents, he had made threats against the hospital in the past.
