By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the newest hotspots in the Twin Cities, and learns the secrets behind their best cocktails. He recently went to Sooki & Mimi, a new restaurant opened by James Beard Award-winner Ann Kim, to learn their “Condessa” Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 oz. La Luna Cupreata Mezcal
  • 1 1/2 oz. Tawny Port
  • 1/4 oz. Cynar
  • Fresh sage leaf (garnish)

Instructions: 

Combine all liquid ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir for 15 seconds to incorporate and dilute. Strain into a chilled coupe glass, and garnish with a fresh sage leaf that has been clapped between your hands.

Sooki & Mimi is located in Uptown Minneapolis, and features Asian-Latin fusion dishes, and cocktails created by Adam Gorski.

