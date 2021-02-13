MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The record-cold temperatures will continue throughout the weekend, with Sunday likely being the coldest day of the stretch.

Saturday morning saw some slippery roads in southern Minnesota as temperatures were too cold to melt any of the falling snow. The day started out cloudy in the south, but will start to clear throughout the day.

High temperatures on Saturday will still stay below zero. The metro area will reach negative two degrees, but in the northwest part of the state – in Fargo and Bemidji – temperatures will only get as high as negative 11. Overnight on Saturday, temperatures will stay as cold as they were on Friday, but with the wind factored in, it will feel colder.

But the coldest air of the past two years will make its way through the state on Sunday. During the day, it will feel around negative 15 degrees in the metro, according to Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak. Sunday night, the temperatures will be the coldest they’ve been yet in this bitter cold stretch, with low temperatures in the Twin Cities dropping to negative 20 degrees.

However, after Monday, the temperatures will start to warm again – reaching up into the 30s by next weekend.