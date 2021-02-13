MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim who died in a Thursday afternoon house fire in the Seward neighborhood has been identified.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Justin Paul Schultz was 39 years old. He died of combustion inhalation and fire-related injuries.
Crews arrived to the residence on the 2500 block of 24th Street East at about 3:20 p.m., and immediately saw flames coming from the first floor. Firefighters rescued a man on the second floor, who was treated at the scene by EMS personnel for minor injuries.
MFD is investigating the cause of the fire.
