MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say two people, a girl and a woman in her 20s, were shot late Saturday night.
Both victims have non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, police responded to the 1700 block of Newton Avenue North around 11 p.m.
They found the girl at the scene. The woman showed up later at a hospital. Police believe the two were shot in the same incident.
No one is in custody, and police say both victims have cooperated.
