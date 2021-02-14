MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A home in southern Minnesota has been deemed uninhabitable after a late night fire.
The Red Wing Fire Department said firefighters responded to a three-story residence on Lakeview Drive in Wacouta just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
They found heavy fire coming from the roof, but all residents had made it out safely.
According to the fire department, it took until 2 a.m. to get the fire under control and it was not fully extinguished until 9 a.m. The department cited the extreme cold and lack of fire hydrants in the area as "significant difficulties" in fighting the fire.
Two firefighters received minor injuries but were not hospitalized. The fire’s cause is being investigated.
