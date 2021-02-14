MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s recent cold streak has already broken several records, and the historic freeze is set to continue Sunday.
Saturday, Duluth, the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Rochester set records for coldest high temperature. All of the highs were subzero. WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said the Twin Cities is likely to tie or set its record cold high on Valentine’s Day.RELATED: Late Night Fire Destroys Wacouta Home
“You get the idea? It’s very cold,” Augustyniak said.RELATED: COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 779 New Cases, 7 More Deaths
Much of Minnesota was in the teens below zero Sunday morning. The high for the day will be -5.
Wind chills won’t be much of an issue Monday, and the high will be around -1.MORE: Small Iowa Town's Police Chief Arrested In Minnesota
A warmup is coming, though, with temperatures expected to climb to the 20s by next weekend.
More On WCCO.com: