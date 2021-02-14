MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three weeks from Monday marks the start of jury selection in one of the most anticipated trials in the entire nation.

That is, of course, the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

The debate over paying for security at the trial continues, with outstate Minnesota representatives saying they don’t want any part of the bill.

The rubble of the riot remains. The debate over who will pay for the clean up and rebuilding continues, but the more pressing need is the security bill for the upcoming murder trial of Chauvin. The governor is asking for $35 million to create what he is calling a SAFE Fund for mutual aide reimbursement. But Republicans have voiced opposition, saying the fund amounts to a bailout of Minneapolis, a city where some leaders are still pushing for a dramatically revamped and scaled back police department.

Critics say the Republican position is one that is racially charged, something Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka denies. He was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“When Minneapolis cut their budget $8 million for safety and then they want us to come in, that’s where I call it a bailout,” he said. “I want them to replace the resources they have reduced, the $8 million. They are down over 200 police officers from last year.”

Last week the Minneapolis City Council did allocate $6.4 million to hire more police officers. But those officers obviously won’t be available for some time. Gazelka also told us he is seriously considering a run for Minnesota governor in 2022.

Gov. Tim Walz was the subject of an extended interview last month on WCCO Sunday Morning.

