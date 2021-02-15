MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state nears 1 million total vaccine doses administered, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 611 more virus cases and two additional deaths.
According to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now identified 474,169 total positive cases since the pandemic began (460,537 patients have recovered). Meanwhile, the state’s death toll now sits at 6,378, with about 63% of the deaths being among patients in long-term care and assisted living facilities.
In hospitals as of Feb. 11, there are 73 patients with COVID-19 requiring intensive care unit beds. Additionally, 253 patients with the virus are in non-ICU beds. A total of 25,197 people who contracted the virus have needed hospitalization; 5,197 of those patients needed intensive care treatment.
The state is approaching a milestone for testing, with the state having completed nearly 7 million tests. About 3.4 million people have been tested in the state. Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate is 3.9%, the lowest the state’s seen since late June.
Tens of thousands of vaccine doses continue to be administered daily. As of Feb. 13, there were over 914,000 total vaccine doses administered and 238,104 people in the state completed their two-shot vaccine series.
According to the latest data, about 35% of Minnesotans 65 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose.