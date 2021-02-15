MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews worked through the subzero cold Sunday night to knock down two house fires in the Twin Cities.
The first fire happened in New Brighton. Firefighters responded to the home around 5:30 p.m., and quickly contained the flames. It’s yet unclear how much damage the home sustained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The second fire happened in Minneapolis, on the city’s north side. Crews responded around 8 p.m. to find smoke billowing out of a home’s roof on the 5000 block of Penn Avenue North. Firefighters were able to evacuate the house and knock down the flames. No one was hurt. The cause of that fire is also under investigation.
Overnight, temperatures in the Twin Cities dropped to minus 20 degrees. Factoring in wind chill, it felt like 30 below zero, cold enough for frostbite to set in on exposed skin in just minutes.